Detroit Red Wings Goaltender Jimmy Howard is donating $50,000 worth of N95 Masks to the Detroit Medical Center (DMC).
Howard purchased the masks to try and help protect healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle, their families and patients at the DMC.
The masks have been ordered and are on their way.
“These healthcare workers are fighting the battle of their lives, on behalf of all of us,” said Howard. “They are heroes, and we’ve all got to do what we can to support them and thank them for their tireless work right now and in the weeks to come.”
The NHL goaltender and his non-profit, the Jimmy Howard Foundation, have been giving back to families and organizations in Metro Detroit since his arrival in Hockeytown in 2005.
