Two NHL legends are coming to Saginaw.
Detroit Red Wings alumni Chris Osgood and Mickey Redmond will be at The Dow Event Center on Saturday, Dec. 29.
They will be signing autographs before the Saginaw Spirit game against the Erie Otters.
Fans can also have their picture taken with the Hockey Hall of Fame's Trophy display.
The Dow Event Center will open to fans at 5:30 p.m. Autographs will be signed until 6:45 p.m.
The following options are available to fans seeking autographs:
- Package #1- $20 for personalized autographed Action photo
- Package #2- $30 includes personalized Action Photo and Autographed Red Wing Puck
- Package #3- $40 includes personalized autographed Action Photo, autographed Red Wing Puck and Professional photo of Osgood/Redmond and Hockey Hall of Fame Trophy Display with customer included in the photo
In addition to the items available through the autograph packages, fans may bring one personal item to have signed.
Autograph packages will be sold on site at the time of the event. Fans must also buy a ticket to the game to get an autograph.
To purchase tickets to the game, call (989) 497-7747, visit the Spirit website, or go to the Saginaw Spirit Store at 5789 State Street in Saginaw Township.
