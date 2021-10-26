The Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is working on redrawing district lines, but there are some challenges commissioners are facing in the process.
A common concern among commissioners is that the city of Flint could be divided.
"This is probably the biggest thing I’ve ever done because it effects everybody,” said Richard Weiss, one of the commissioners. "It's very important that people understand what we're doing. We're setting up the districts, trying to draw them so they have proper representation to have done what they'd like to have done in Washington and Lansing."
Tuesday marks the fifth and final public hearing where residents can make their voices heard before the maps are finalized. The commission's goal for finalized maps is by the end of December.
Sheldon Neeley, the mayor of Flint took to the podium, adding his own opinion.
"The way the proposed maps are going now, it's eroding voting population in the city of Flint. We should not divide the city of Flint," Neeley said. "If these proposed maps go into effect, we have to insert the word allegedly before we say liberty and justice for all."
There are several maps on the table for consideration, and the goal is to make each district more evenly balanced instead of creating ones that favor one party over another.
"Would they be legitimate, would they be legal, will they make everybody happy? Probably not,” Weiss said.
Another district facing a potential split is Midland.
Laura Norcutt lives in Sanford. She's also a marine biologist who said the placement of these lines affects watershed plans and rebuilding following the floods.
"Midland should be whole. Not divided up. We really need to draw these maps so that they include Midland with the Tittabawassee and the Chippewa river watersheds."
Splitting Midland could also put Republican Representative John Moolenaar and Demorat Dan Kildee against each other on next year's ballot.
The redistricting commission hopes to have its final maps by the end of December.
Pleasing everybody with these maps is no small feat.
"We will get the input from the public, obviously take notes, and then go back and compare the notes with previous meetings and this meeting, see if it's a possibility to change the maps in some way where most people will be happy, or everybody will be happy I would like. But I don't think that's going to happen,” Weiss said.
