A Reese-area man crashed his car into a house on Dec. 1.
It happened about noon when the man was driving his car eastbound on Gilford Road near Vassar Road in Tuscola County.
The car left the road and struck a house, the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said.
Damage to the house was limited to the fuel oil barrel alongside the house.
It is possible the driver, a 57-year-old man from the Reese-area, suffered a medical injury, the sheriff's office said.
He was transported to Covenant Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.