Reese High School and Middle School are currently sheltering in place.
The elementary school is in secure mode, according to a post by Reese Public Schools.
The post did not say why the schools were taking these measures.
"We have contacted law enforcement and doing everything we can to make sure our students and staff are safe. Please understand we must follow protocol and follow law enforcement lead," the post read.
Michigan State Police said the move comes after a bomb threat.
The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said the school is on lockdown for precautionary measures.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
