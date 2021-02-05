Getting winter contact sports back is great news for many, but it leaves coaches, players, and athletic directors scrambling to plan and play a shortened season.
"The bottom line is we want get kids in the gyms, we want to get kids playing, that's the bottom line. Whatever it's going take is kind of where we're at," Kerry Messing, Reese Public Schools Athletic Director said.
Their first basketball game will be played on Feb. 10. That gives teams only two days to do contact practices.
"I think that next Wednesday in the greater thumb conference you're going to see a lot of brutal basketball games. You're going to see a lot of teams that have been practicing for two days. But there's all the things that people don't take into account, there was no summer basketball," Messing said.
This is not the only trouble they have had.
"We've talked to the officials assigning and the number of officials that are out is way down. I believe that a quarter of the officials, the basketball officials didn't register this year," Messing said.
The Reese freshman boys’ basketball team had to quarantine because of a positive COVID-19 case.
"And it's difficult for the kids. We try to use examples to them. You know, we have to do this as best as we can. 'guys, you know if someone gets sick, there's no guarantee you'll play a game. So, you have to take care of yourself you have to try to abide by protocols as best as you can," Messing said.
Despite the challenges, Messing said everyone is chomping at the bit ready to go.
