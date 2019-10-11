A freshman at Reese Public Schools was taken into custody after a threat put the school district into secure mode earlier this week.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, law enforcement including the Reese Police Department, Tuscola County Sheriff's Office, and Michigan State Police were called to investigate the threat at the Reese Jr/Sr High School.
The investigation showed no threats were made to any facility within the school district, Reese Public Schools said in a letter to parents.
During the investigation, a suspect was identified and interviewed. That suspect, a freshman at the junior/senior high school, was taken into protective custody.
The suspect was brought before the juvenile court system in Tuscola County on Oct. 10, and placed in juvenile detention.
The suspect has been charged with four felony charges and faces possible imprisonment of four years to 20 years, the letter to parents said.
The investigation also revealed a threat written in the girl's bathroom. It was believed that threat was made by the same suspect.
"It is believed that there is no credible threat or danger to the school; however, as precaution, law enforcement will be present at the Reese Jr/Sr High School on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019," the letter read.
There was a separate threat made to the Reese vs USA "Sugar Bowl" football game that is believed to be an unrelated incident, the school district said.
That incident is still being investigated by the Reese Police Department.
If you have any information about any of these threats, contact school officials or law enforcement.
"Rest assured, we take our students' safety very seriously. Administrators from the Reese Public Schools have been in contact with the Prosecutor's Office and have been meeting with law enforcement officials about this incident and how to proceed in the best interest of our students' safety," the district said.
