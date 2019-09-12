A Mid-Michigan died while driving in Frankenmuth due to a medical condition.
Officers were sent to Gera Road, south of Roedel Road, at about 7:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12.
The Frankenmuth Police Department said a 69-year-old woman from Reese was northbound on Gera Road when her vehicle went off the roadway into a ditch.
Police said she died from a medical condition while behind the wheel.
First responders tried to treat the driver, but she died at the scene.
No other injuries were reported from this incident.
Part of Gera Road was closed for about an hour.
The Frankenmuth Fire Department, Bridgeport Township Police Department, Michigan State Police, and MMR responded to the scene as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.