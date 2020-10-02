Referees for high school football are in high demand and officials say COVID-19 is keeping many from hitting the fields this year.
"A lot of guys are in that 55, 60, 65-year age range, and there's some health issues with some of them," said John Montney, who’s been a referee for more than 30 years.
But lately, he says it's been really tough out on the gridiron for refs because of a lack of staff and concerns over COVID.
In most games they have up to five referees, but today's game only has four. And some of the bigger schools have up to seven, so the loss of even one referee can have a big impact on the officiating of the game.
"Well one less official, we eliminate the back judge, which is the back guy, so if there's stuff downfield it makes it a lot more difficult for us to cover that," Montney said.
He says as a result, they've been forced to rely more on the players, for tasks such as getting the ball back to officials.
And he says coaches and staff have also been more understanding toward the calling of penalties and timeouts during the game.
"There's a lot of different things that come into play, the games are a little bit longer,” Montney said. “So, it's just a little bit more precaution out here to make sure that everybody is safe."
