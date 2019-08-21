State regulators have ordered another credit for natural gas customers of DTE Energy, the result of changes in federal tax law.
The Public Service Commission says a residential gas customer who uses 10,000 cubic feet of natural gas a month will receive a 58-cent monthly credit on their bill beginning in September. Regulators say $333 million will be returned to customers, or $12.7 million a year.
It's the third round of credits for DTE gas customers. They were first ordered in May 2018. Other investor-owned utilities serving Michigan are sharing tax savings with customers.
The credits will be in effect until new gas rates are set with the lower 21 percent tax rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.