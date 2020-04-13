Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday more people will have access to COVID-19 testing in Michigan.
The state opened 13 new drive-through testing sites across the state over the weekend, including in Genesee County and Bay City, Whitmer announced during a press conference Monday.
The also opened a second state lab to help with testing samples. The new lab is in Grand Rapids.
Doctor Joneigh Khaldun with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said more test kits have become available and the state has been able to expand criteria for those eligible for testing.
Now, anyone with even mild symptoms is able to get a COVID-19 test.
Khaldun warned during the press conference that easing up on safety measures prematurely will cause more people to die and Michigan hospitals to be overrun.
She said the health of our communities need to be put first.
According to Khaldun the data is showing early signs of a plateau in numbers.
