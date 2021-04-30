Relief funding is available for Michigan restaurants and bars through the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
“Restaurant owners and other food establishments have made incredible sacrifices over the past year to keep their communities safe and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “This vital relief will help ensure they can keep their doors open and continue to serve their communities while also ensuring their workers can stay employed entering the critical summer season.”
Registration for the funding began at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 30. The application opens on Monday, May 3 at noon.
“This is critical relief to some of our hardest hit small businesses. Funds are limited, so I encourage eligible businesses apply as soon as the application window opens to ensure they get the support they need,” said Brian Calley, president of the Small Business Association of Michigan.
The SBA will prioritize funding applications for the first 21 days the program is open for businesses owned and controlled by women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the state said. Following the 21 days, all eligible applicants will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis.
“The Restaurant Revitalization Fund is a great program to help our restaurant and hospitality industry, which has suffered tremendous losses during COVID,” said Stephan Currie, executive director of the Michigan Association of Counties. “This opportunity will help revitalize our communities, while ensuring licensing revenues that our counties and health departments rely on to protect our residents are not depleted, unless county elected leaders determine their budgets can sustain it.”
Eligible businesses include restaurants, food stands, food trucks, food carts, caterers, bars, saloons, lounges, taverns, brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms, breweries, wineries, distilleries, and bakeries. Funding ranges from $1,000 to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location.
“As part of our state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, these grant dollars will provide a financial lifeline to our dining and hospitality-based businesses,” MDARD Director Gary McDowell said. “These businesses are an integral part of our communities, helping to ensure food safety and protect public health while offering incredible guest experiences. They deserve our support, and I encourage them to take advantage of this opportunity, not only for the future of their businesses, but also for their employees, their customers, and their communities.”
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.