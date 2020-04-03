The Michigan Strategic Fund authorized funding of the Michigan Small Business Relief Program to provide up to $10 million in small business grants and $10 million in small business loans.
Shiawassee County was allotted $92,211 in grant money. Most recipients received a portion of their individual request.
Twenty three businesses in eight communities will share the grant pool.
A team made up of the Small Business Development Center, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership and the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce reviewed the applications for the area businesses.
The selection committee took several factors into consideration including diversity of businesses, geographical locations, the impact the grant dollars would have on the business and if the business could access other financial tools at this time.
The program said more opportunities for local businesses are to come.
