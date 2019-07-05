Human remains found at a Lansing house have been identified as a missing woman and her 5-year-old son.
Police tell the Lansing State Journal that 34-year-old Danielle Steiner and Aubrey Hall have been missing for 13 months after she took the boy out of school. The discovery of bones Monday by a cleaning crew led police to dig up the backyard.
The deaths are being treated as homicides. Lansing police Chief Mike Yankowski says the case is "complex." He says the cause of death hasn't been determined.
Court records indicate that the boy's father was granted full custody of Aubrey in June 2018.
