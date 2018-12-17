AP-Michigan - Human remains found near Interstate 94 in southwestern Michigan have been identified as a Lansing-area man who disappeared 13 months ago.
The remains were discovered last week in Van Buren County.
Jerome Ezell was supposed to pick up his girlfriend in November 2017 but never appeared with her car.
State police said Monday they confirmed the remains were those of 28-year-old Ezell.
His girlfriend, Jasmine Hill, said she found her car a year ago in a wooded area in the Lansing area.
Their 5-month-old baby was strapped in a car seat, but Ezell was nowhere to be found.
TV station WLNS is reporting that investigators are treating it as a homicide, although a cause of death is not yet known.
