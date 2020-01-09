The remains of a 21-year-old American soldier killed during the Korean War are finally back home, bringing closure to his family.
Jackey Blosser had been missing in North Korea for 69 years.
Jackey's sister, Bonnie Shingleton, is now 84 years old and lives in Flat Rock, Michigan.
Bonnie says there is not a day that goes by that she doesn't think back to the moment the military knocked on her family's door in West Virginia to tell them Jackey was Missing in Action.
Jackey would never return from the Korean War. He was last seen in the area of the Chosin Reservoir after his Army unit was attacked by enemy forces.
His family hoped and prayed he was somewhere still alive, but Bonnie, who was one of 14 children, is the only one who lived long enough to learn the truth.
Last November 17th (2019), the Defense P.O.W. Accounting Agency, contacted Bonnie's daughter Linda Koss. After 69 years, some of Jackey's remains had been found.
After President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in 2018, the country agreed to turn over 55 boxes that contained remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.
Luckily, a few years ago, relatives, who spent years investigating Jackey's disappearance, convinced Bonnie to provide a blood sample to the military just in case.
Through DNA, a Defense Department lab in Hawaii was able to identify Jackey by a single tibia bone.
To this day, about 7,600 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.
Linda and her mother have decided to return to Jackey's grave in Grafton, West Virginia in April so he can have a proper funeral.
Instead of Missing in Action, Jackey's marker will read Killed in Action - December 2nd, 1950.
