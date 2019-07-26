The remains of a Michigan teen who died during the Korean War have returned home.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that U.S. Army Cpl. Charles Stanley Lawler returned to Traverse City on Thursday and will be buried Saturday in a plot next to his mother.
Robert Wagner, husband of Lawler's sister, says the Army listed Lawler as dead in 1953, and the family received a Purple Heart in his honor. Wagner says Lawler was 19 when he died.
Lawler was reported missing on Nov. 2, 1950. He was a member of Company M, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division.
On Thursday, police and veterans took Lawler to Covell Funeral Home, where a military honor guard awaited.
Wagner says the burial will close an excruciating chapter for his family.
