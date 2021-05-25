It rocked the nation and the video was seen around the world. George Floyd died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, killing him.
Floyd’s death ignited protests around the world, with people calling for justice and reform to address police brutality and racial bias. Floyd’s murder started a movement and forced lawmakers to push for change.
“It’s been a lot of hard work over the past year to get these bills together,” said Stephanie Chang, a member of the Michigan Senate.
Chang said there are about a dozen bills aimed at improving police accountability and transparency in Michigan. The proposed measures were introduced on the one year anniversary of Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis.
“You see that there are Republicans, Democrats, people from rural, urban, suburban areas that are sponsors of these bills,” Chang said.
The bills include banning chokeholds, “no-knock” warrants, and excessive use of force. The package also calls for training standards in de-escalation techniques and calls for exhausting all alternatives before using deadly force.
“George Floyd should not have died,” said Matthew Saxton, executive director of the Michigan Sheriff’s Association. “He was killed by a now convicted felon who was tried and convicted and sentenced to committing the crime he committed in uniform. The bills that we’re talking about now that were introduced today would have done nothing to stop that incident from happening in Minneapolis.”
Saxton said he doesn’t fully support the 12-bill package, but said the sheriff’s association will always get behind police improvement.
“We’re happy to be in the room, in the conversation talking about how to make those bills worded where it’s actually gonna do what they’re intending to do,” Saxton said.
Chang said the first of three committee hearings for the bill package is on May 27.
“We welcome that conversation,” Chang said. “I think what’s most important is that we get something done as soon as possible because one year later after the murder of George Floyd, we simply haven’t done enough.”
