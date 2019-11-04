Aldi in Bay City is planning to welcome back shoppers this week with a newly remodeled store, and a giveaway.
The store, at 4101 N. Euclid Avenue, was recently remodeled and will hold a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 8:30 a.m. to celebrate the changes.
Following the ceremony, the popular Golden Ticket giveaway will happen, offering gift cards to the first 100 customers. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstake for a chance to wind a year’s supply of Aldi produce.
The Bay City remodel was part of the chain investing $11 million to update seven stores in Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, and the surrounding areas.
The Bay City store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
