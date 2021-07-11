People are taking a step back in time at the mid-Michigan renaissance festival’s Enchanted Forest.
The festival is bringing German history and fairytales to life between Vassar and Frankenmuth.
Organizers hope residents will come out to celebrate.
“I want to see people come and have a good time. We’ve all been couped up way too long with pandemic problems. It’s time to come out and celebrate ‘plague be gone”, Kay Edenburn said.
The story of the festival takes place in the Village of Cleves, where the year is 1539 and Duke Wilhelm has his hands full with his sister marrying the king of England.
The festival features fire dancers, belly dancers, comedy sword fights, live music and more.
The festival is open the last three weekends in July from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., rain or shine.
