Renault is delaying a decision on whether to launch exclusive merger talks with Fiat Chrysler.
Renault's board said Tuesday after meeting at its headquarters near Paris that it will meet again Wednesday to "continue to study with interest" Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' merger offer.
The decision comes amid pressure from the French government and unions, and questions about what a merger would mean for Renault's alliance with Japan's Nissan and Mitsubishi.
A Renault-Fiat Chrysler merger could reshape the global auto industry as it invests heavily in electric and autonomous cars. The merged company would be the world's No. 3 carmaker, after Volkswagen and Toyota, and produce some 8.7 million vehicles annually.
