Consumers Energy got the go ahead Friday to move forward with its Clean Energy Plan, but it's a plan that could mean a loss of revenue for one Mid-Michigan Township.
The Michigan Public Service Commission approved plans that will lead to the closure of two coal-fired plants in Hampton Township, near Bay City.
"It's important to understand the role that everyone plays in Michigan's clean energy future," said Patti Poppe, Consumers Energy president and CEO.
Poppe said Consumers is working with stakeholders including policymakers, business leaders and environmental groups, on the plan which includes making the state coal free.
The Clean Energy Plan includes shutting down the Karn generating facility by 2023.
Katie Carey, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy said the facility was opened nearly six-decades ago, and employs 307 people.
Carey said although many of the employees will be able to retire, those who cannot will be retrained and placed in other positions within Consumers.
The plant closing will have a big economic impact on the area with the loss of tax revenues, Carey said, but she couldn't comment that loss.
Carey said with past coal plant closures, Consumers has worked with developers to remediate the properties and said that would likely happen with the Hampton Township property as well.
Over the next four years, Consumers will work with stakeholders in the community to identify needs around the closing, fund and mitigate the loss, she said.
TV 5 reached out to Hampton Township Supervisor Terri Close, but she was unavailable for comment on Friday.
