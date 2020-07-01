Gov. Whitmer signed three senate bills on July 1 extended the renewal dates for driver’s licenses, CDL’s, state ID cards and vehicle registrations until Sept. 30.
“I am pleased to continue to work with the Legislature to codify significant Executive Orders that help Michiganders cope with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer. “These bills will give Michigan residents peace of mind and reduce the amount of person to person interaction necessary when renewing licenses and registrations.”
“We are grateful for the support of the Legislature and Governor Whitmer in our work to ensure essential transactions can be conducted in our branch offices in a way that balances the health of staff and customers with the needs of Michigan drivers,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We have been continually assessing the safest way to maintain branch operations and this legislation will go a long way toward those efforts.”
Many transactions can be conducted online here.
Residents needing to schedule an appointment with the Secretary of State’s office can do so by calling 888-SOS-MICH or by going online here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.