Recreational marijuana will soon be legal in Michigan, but there are still many questions about where you can use the drug – specifically in rental properties.
“If we require no smoking then it’s no smoking,” said William Schmitt, president of the Saginaw County Landlords Association.
Schmitt said despite the passage of proposal one, a law that legalizes recreational marijuana, smoking in his apartments will not be allowed.
“You cannot manufacture or have any paraphernalia anything of that nature inside your building, which obviously is against the law,” Schmitt said.
An attorney said the new law allows landlords to ban smoking and growing marijuana in a property the landlord owns.
“What it does not prohibit is keeping marijuana on that property. And it does not prohibit consuming it in other ways other than smoking. For example, edibles or topical ointments,” said Millicent Shek, attorney that specializes in landlord-tenant law.
Shek said vaping could be an option for apartment tenants who use recreational marijuana.
“It is not designed as smoking. So that’s going to be interesting to see if that’s allowed. I would suggest a tenant contact his landlord and ask if his landlord would prohibit that under his new act,” Shek said.
As for Schmitt, he has some advice for tenants too – make sure to read what you sign.
“We go through every individual tenant lease. Bang, bang, bang. Right down through it explaining what does this mean. What does this imply. You know when you leave this office exactly what’s requested of you,” Schmitt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.