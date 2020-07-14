The reopening of the Mid-Michigan Children's Museum has been postponed.
The museum made the announcement on Tuesday, July 14.
"The safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff is our number one priority. We feel we need to postpone our reopening date in order to provide the most safe experience for all who enjoy MMCM," the museum said.
They have not set a new reopening date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.