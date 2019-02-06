Rep. Debbie Dingell said she is home with her husband, instead of in Washington, as she enters a “new phase” with husband John.
Dingell, who represents Michigan's 12th District, tweeted on Wednesday “Friends and colleagues know me and know I would be in Washington right now unless something was up. I am home with John and we have entered a new phase. He is my love and we have been a team for nearly 40 years.”
Rep. Debbie Dingell is married to former Rep. John Dingell. He suffered a heart attack in September.
John retired from public service after nearly 60 years.
She also tweeted “I will be taking each day as it comes. We thank people for their friendship and support and ask for prayers and privacy during this difficult time.”
She has not released any further information.
