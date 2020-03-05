A former Republican turned Independent is thinking of entering the presidential race as a third-party candidate.
Michigan Rep. Justin Amash has told CNN that he is still considering whether to throw his hat into the 2020 White House ring.
Amash would run as a Libertarian presidential candidate.
But he said he would only do it if there was a path to victory for him in November.
Amash made headlines last year after he quit the Republican party while publicly arguing that President Trump engaged in impeachable conduct.
Currently, he has no timetable for making a final decision and is just weighing his options.
