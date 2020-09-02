Congressman Dan Kildee is calling on the U.S. Senate to pass The Heroes Act to make sure schools have the resources they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the past two weeks, Kildee held roundtables with local teachers and school superintendents to hear their concerns about the pandemic and returning to school.
In May, Kildee voted for more funding for schools to avoid layoffs and give schools the resources they need to reopen safely.
This includes buying personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies.
At this time, the Heroes Act is waiting on the U.S. Senate’s action.
“As classes resume, we must support our students and teachers to make sure they have the resources they need during this pandemic,” said Congressman Kildee. “While I voted on legislation in May to provide emergency funding to Michigan schools, this critical bill, The Heroes Act, sits on Mitch McConnell’s desk in the Senate. We owe it to teachers, students and parents to have a coordinated, fully-funded and whole-of-government response to keep our classrooms safe during the pandemic.”
Congressman Kildee’s legislation would help schools specifically by:
- Providing $915 billion in emergency funding for state and local governments, which are facing budget shortfalls that could lead to mass teacher layoffs and deep cuts to public education.
- Providing $90 billion to the State Fiscal Stabilization Fund for grants to States to support elementary and secondary schools and public postsecondary institutions, to help schools cover unexpected costs that are necessary to reopening safely, including purchasing PPE, cleaning and sanitizing facilities, and making special accommodations for high-risk students and educators.
- Providing $7 billion for childcare providers to serve individuals who are required to work during the public health emergency or to stay afloat during temporary closures and provide families with tuition relief.
“Amidst this pandemic, students and educators need more federal support to keep everyone safe and learning this fall,” said Paula Herbart, Michigan Education Association President. “The Heroes Act provides that support and deserves approval in the Senate. Schools need this funding to pay for the PPE and other safety measures needed, along with resources to close the digital divide so that every student – regardless of where they live – have the same opportunity to learn.”
