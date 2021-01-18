Inauguration Day will not look like anything like in years past on Wednesday.
Instead, the National Mall will be surrounded by troops, barricades and barbed wire.
“I’ve been to a lot of inaugurations. Obviously, this’ll be a completely different experience,” said U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint.
This all stems from the bloody, storming of the capitol on Jan. 6.
From chants of “hang Mike Pence” to shooting and mayhem.
Five deaths in total, including a police officer. The riot has left tension in DC and across the nation.
Representative Kildee was there that day.
“These guys. They were basically trying to kill you. Yeah, I was in a dangerous situation and one of the members left behind when we had to take shelter. In the gallery of the house as the mob was breaking in. Thankfully a tactical unit cleared space for us to escape,” Kildee said.
And because more armed protests are planned, as President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, security is planning to be locked in like never before.
“We have had to seriously step-up security around not only the house of reps but each of us individually. I was in the Capitol today to get a COVID-19 test and security clearances and I saw great people from all over the country in military uniforms, literally thousands of them. So, I feel like we’re prepared,” Kildee said.
Despite the tension in the air, Kildee said Wednesday will be a day to remember.
“This one is going to be different, but it still represents the manifestation of the will of the people and I think it’s something to be proud of. So, I’m looking forward to being a witness to it," Kildee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.