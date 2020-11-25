A Michigan state representative has tested positive for COVID-19.
Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) announced her positive test result on Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Bolden said she was notified on Nov. 12 that she was exposed to COVID-19 while working with her colleagues and has been in quarantine since receiving the call.
"This virus is very real, and each of us must be responsible to do all that we can to ensure we are staying safe, and that means quarantining after exposure, and informing folks we may have come in contact with after receiving a positive test result," Bolden wrote on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.