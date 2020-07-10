“It opens some new doors to us for continued rebuilding cleanup efforts,” said Village of Sanford President Dolores Porte.
Porte is talking about President Trump’s approval of a disaster declaration.
Sanford and other parts of Mid-Michigan were affected by historic flooding in May.
Porte says the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s estimate for the declaration is 43 million dollars. She spoke with FEMA on July 10 and wants her residents to know that $43 million is a fluid amount.
“And what they said is that’s just an estimate that’s used for potential eligible applicants and eligible costs,” said Porte. “But if the actual comes in higher than that or lower than that, that will be covered.”
U.S. Representative John Moolenar says FEMA will not be the end-all be-all for flood victims.
“FEMA will do some help for people if they meet the criteria, but it’s ot going to make people entirely whole,” said Moolenar.
Moolenaar said the Disaster Declaration also opens the door to federal help from small business administration and rural development.
Moolenar wants to make sure his constituents who are dealing with flood damage understand all the options that are available to them.
“We’re going to continue to partner and find ways to communicate so that people know the resources that are available whether it’s local, state, federal, private,” said Moolenar.
Meanwhile, Porte says Sanford is working to recover one day at a time.
“We still have businesses reaching out to us to donate their services, their equipment, their time, so we’re moving right along,” said Porte.
