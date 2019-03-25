A state representative said he is drafting new language for a bill he helped introduce that would limit the hours that boaters could be on public inland lakes.
On March 13, Rep. Jason Sheppard and Rep. David LaGrand introduced House Bill 4362 and referred to the Committee on Government Operations.
The proposal would limit boating hours on public inland lakes between 8 a.m. and sunset.
>>Click here to view the full bill<<
Rep. Sheppard took to Facebook to try and clarify the intention of his proposed bill. He said he is in the process of rewriting it make the waterways more accessible:
I recently introduced legislation that has caused some concern among the boating and fishing communities. I would like to clarify my intent for House Bill 4362.
I have observed over the years that many inland lakes have set their own hours, through DNR rules, for activities such as high-speed boating and water skiing. These activities are prohibited in many lakes from the hours of 6:30pm until 10am the following day. Many of these rules were adopted in the mid-1960s. Clearly, these hours do not represent today’s families and their schedules.
I introduced HB 4362 to allow for more time to enjoy on Michigan’s inland lakes—unfortunately, the way the bill was written does the opposite. Please know that I am in the process of drafting alternative language to more clearly attain my goal of making our state’s waters more accessible to all.
