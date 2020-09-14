Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved State Rep. Annette Glen’s proposal to allocate $6 million in state disaster relief funding to assist Midland County and the Village of Sanford respond to the historic dam failures.
“On behalf of thousands of flood victims in Midland and Sanford, I deeply appreciate the near-unanimous bipartisan support for this disaster relief funding from legislators on both sides of the aisle and from the governor,” Glenn said. “Working together to help each other, we’ll recover. And together, we’ll rebuild.”
According to Glenn, the funding was approved by the Legislature in early September with a 106-3 vote in the House and a 37-0 vote in the Senate. She said the governor signed the bill last week.
Glenn also thanked Sen. Jim Stamas for his leadership in support of her proposed funding after it passed the House. She said she worked to secure the disaster relief after seeing firsthand the destruction caused to homes, businesses, roads, parks, and other infrastructure in Midland and Sanford, where 11,000 residents were evacuated from their homes and businesses due to floodwaters.
Glenn said she also organized teams of volunteers to assist flood victims with clean-up efforts.
According to Glenn, the funding signed into law by the governor will be used for debris removal, emergency protective measures, erosion mitigation, and stormwater collection systems.
“This legislation is one small part of the action needed for us to keep moving forward,” Glenn said. “We’re all in this together, and together, we’ll recover and rebuild, stronger than before.”
