Repair work will soon begin on the Estey Road Bridge in Gladwin County.
The bridge was heavily damaged after historic floods washed through the area last month, causing it to close down.
Residents in the area are concerned about emergency services while the bridge is out.
The Gladwin County Road Commission said that is a concern they share as well, which is why they are working as fast as they can to repair the bridge.
On Wednesday, June 17, the road commission said they had received emergency fund relief through the Michigan Department of Transportation for repairs.
Work will begin on Monday, June 22 and is scheduled to take six weeks.
The current detour around the bridge is about six miles, according to Dave Pettersch, managing director of the road commission.
Pettersch wanted to give a shoutout to the Billings Township Fire Department for the work they have been doing to respond after the floods.
