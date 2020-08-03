The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has awarded an emergency contract to start repairs to the M-30 bridge over the Tittabawassee River in Edenville on Aug. 3.
The piers and bridge approach saw extensive damage after the flooding in May.
In June, an emergency contract was given to remove debris at the site, MDOT said.
After the debris was removed, crews inspected the structure and determined what repairs were needed to open the bridge.
MDOT said crews will retrofit the existing piers with more support and rebuild the road and bridge approach.
Repairing the bridge will restore mobility to those in northern Midland County while MDOT plans to build a bridge.
“This bridge was originally built in 1947, making a new structure in the near future a necessity,” said Paul Schiefer, Region Bridge Engineer. “By making these repairs now, we can restore mobility in a matter of months, while we work on a new bridge design and securing funding for a permanent bridge in the future.”
M-30 over the Tittabawassee River is expected to reopen to traffic by mid-September.
