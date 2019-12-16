Just in time for all those doorstep deliveries, repeat “porch pirates” could be charged with a felony.
Effective Dec. 16, 2019, Senate Bill No. 23 creates stricter punishments for thieves caught repeatedly stealing from someone else’s doorstep here in Michigan.
The first offense is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year behind bars.
If someone is caught twice, or more, they could spend up to five years behind bars, and have a fine of $2,000.
According to USAtoday.com, thirty percent of Americans says they’ve had someone steal an item from their porch.
