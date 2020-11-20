Just this month there have been more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Michigan. That means in 19 days we’ve had more cases in the state than in the first six months of the pandemic combined.
Over the past week the state has averaged more than 7,000 new cases per day. In the entire month of June, Michigan reported about 6,500 cases.
Right now one of the biggest concerns is a surge in cases leaving hospitals at, or over capacity. In just the past month the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Michigan has more than tripled, to about 3,600 people per day.
As of today there are about 750 people in intensive care units around the state.
On Nov. 19 leaders at Spectrum Health said the patients showing up to the hospital now are sicker than they have been in previous months. That leads to a higher demand for ICU beds. Hospital officials say the only reason they haven’t hit ICU capacity is because they’ve been converting beds from other units.
In the next couple of weeks, the system estimates the number of COVID-19 patients could more than double.
"People will challenge is COVID real, people won't wear masks in public, folks are talking about a huge thanksgiving party and if you go talk to our doctors, nurses and other staff they say that just means I'm going to have to work that much harder and see that many more people die a week from now, two weeks from now, three weeks from now," said Spectrum Health President Dr. Darryl Elmouchi.
So far this month the average number of deaths per day has tripled from 14 to 44. That means in just the past seven days, more than 300 people in Michigan have died from the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.