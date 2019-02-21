A Michigan woman is opening up about her alcohol addiction and the dark path it led her down.
“As soon as I started to drink I never could just have one glass of wine,” said Marilyn Spiller, recovering alcoholic.
Spiller is talking about addiction, something that has plagued her life for more than 25 years.
“I always drank ‘til drunk,” Spiller said.
Spiller’s story starts where she grew up in Flint and stretched to the Bahamas and back home to Michigan.
“I used to put water in my wine because I used to drink the better part of the bottle. I would top it off with water, so it would still smell like wine. So my husband wouldn’t notice,” Spiller said.
She said for years her alcohol addiction slipped under the radar of her family, colleagues and mostly herself.
“This well-dressed woman laying on the floor of a gallery because she passed out,” Spiller said.
Spiller is referring to a photo taken during some of her darkest days when she owned an art gallery.
She was a professional woman by day and passed out on the floor drunk by night.
Her addiction eventually led to a divorce.
Spiller then packed up all of her belongings and moved to the Bahamas.
“That’s really where my alcohol abuse blossomed. Blossomed is probably a horrible word for it. There’s nothing beautiful about it. At the end of my addiction I was drinking at least three bottles of wine a day,” Spiller said.
This kind of behavior by women is on the rise.
Female alcohol dependence has increased by 83 percent, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
“There’s an uptick of alcoholism for women. There are some reasons behind that,” said Rae Green, president and founder of the Sanford House in Grand Rapids.
The Sanford House is a recovery center.
Green said women are being admitted into treatment for alcohol at an unprecedented rate.
“Women entering into male dominated fields of work – law, finance, that kind of thing. And there is pressure to keep up with the culture,” Green said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are keeping tabs on this growing trend, citing nearly 12 percent of adult women report binge drinking three times a month.
So how do you know if you have a drinking problem?
The CDC says to look out for excessive drinking. For women, binge drinking is having four or more drinks at a time. One drink is equal to five ounces of wine, one regular 12.5-ounce beer or 1.5 ounces of liquor.
Green said other warning signs of addiction include choosing to drink over other responsibilities, becoming isolated from friends and family, and drinking alone or in secrecy.
She adds even though women are still not drinking as much as men, it’s getting close and their bodies just can’t handle it the same.
“Women are built differently. Just the nature to which alcohol effects our bodies,” Green said.
The CDC warns excessive drinking can lead to liver disease, cancer and psychological disorders. But there is hope.
“Women who go to treatment are 10 times more likely to stay sober than men. And that is because they seek support and they accept support,” Green said.
For Spiller, that support didn’t come until after she ended up broke, depressed, and out of touch with reality.
“I probably would have stayed in the Bahamas and killed myself. At the point when I was drinking I was also hurting myself,” Spiller said.
Life did turn around for Spiller.
She has moved back to Michigan and works at the Sanford House, where Green is her boss. She has now been sober for five-and-a-half years. She even created a blog about recovery.
Spiller said sobriety is a gift.
“Makes you grateful with how far you’ve come,” she said.
