A new report has ranked Beecher as the worst city to live in Michigan and the fourth worst in the entire United States.
The report was done by 247wallst.com.
The financial news website used more than 20 metrics related to affordability, economy, and standard of living to identify the 50 worst cities in the country.
Beecher, with a population less than 10,000, was ranked the fourth worst in the country.
"As is the case in most areas that have suffered from industrial decline in recent decades, joblessness is widespread in Beecher. The area’s five-year unemployment rate of 23.1% is nearly quadruple the comparable 5.9% national rate," the website said in a press release. "With a lack of available jobs, many in Beecher are struggling financially. The area’s poverty rate of 38.4% is far more than double the 14.1% national rate, and the majority of households in Beecher live on an income of less than $27,000 a year."
Beecher was the only city in Michigan to make the list of "America's 50 worst cities to live in."
The report ranked Yazoo City, Mississippi as the worst place to live in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.