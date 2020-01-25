Ford will pay at least $30 million in a proposed settlement over a class-action lawsuit related to failing transmissions in its Fiesta and Focus vehicles.
The Detroit Free Press reports that the lawsuit represents nearly 2 million owners and former owners of the cars.
The newspaper cited court documents. Ford did not respond to a request for comment. The case was filed in 2012.
The cars involved had bad dual-clutch transmissions. Final approval for the settlement is expected during a hearing on Feb. 28.
