A new report shows hate groups are on the rise.
The Southern Poverty Law Center’s annual hate map shows Michigan with a 6.5 percent increase in active hate and extremist groups.
A total of 31 organizations were operating in Michigan last year. The groups range from anti-Muslim to anti-LGBTQ to black nationalists and white nationalists.
According to the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, more than half of the groups are located east of US-23 between Flint and Ann Arbor.
“What we’ve seen in the last few years is frightening,” said Carolyn Normandin, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League.
She said the recent report on American extremism is a scary one.
“We know that hateful rhetoric and hateful extremism has been increasing year over year. And we have tracked it for 40 years. And in the last few years we’ve had double digit increases,” Normandin said.
The report says Michigan had 31 hate and extremist organizations in 2018, even two in Mid-Michigan – an anti-Semitic group in Bay County and a black nationalist group in Genesee County.
Because of this report, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced she would be establishing a hate crimes unit in the state to investigate and prosecute hate crimes.
But what’s causing the rise?
“In some cases, they’re becoming immune to it. They see that it’s been happening. It’s gone unchecked. Then people feel bold and I think the more you see something the less outrageous it seems to you,” Normandin said.
In addition to Nessel’s hate crime unit, the state will be developing a database to document hate crime and bias incidents.
“We must speak out. We must improve the responses. We must not let this go,” Normandin said.
Normandin hopes some good can come out of this report and the number of hate crimes will start to fall.
“I think it’s very encouraging when the attorney general establishes a unit like that,” she said.
Normandin said her group is most concerned with the growing number of white nationalists and extremists.
