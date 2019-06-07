In the United States, President Trump’s plan to place tariffs on Mexican goods would impact Michigan the most due to our state’s auto industry having a number of supply chains within Mexico.
If the tariffs go into effect, some states could feel the potential pain more than others.
The latest reports show Michigan could see the biggest impact, mainly due to the auto industry’s prevalence in the state.
In fact, last year Michigan imported about $56.3 billion in Mexican goods, which makes up 10.4% of the state’s gross domestic product - the highest percentage among the 50 states.
For automakers, this could produce a shortage of products being shipped across the border.
“Michigan can handle, for a short period of time, the cost of the tariffs but it will adversely impact the auto industry,” said Tim Nash, an economist and director of Northwood University’s McNair Center.
Nash said that if the tariffs against Mexico are put into effect, it could cost up to $1.3 million in new car sales and raise the cost of automobiles by nearly $2,000 to $3,000.
He said things will only get worse if the tariffs increase each month.
"And estimates are that we could lose 10,000 to 20,000 jobs if we reach the 25% tariff and continue it for upwards of a half year to a year," Nash said.
As for a solution to the illegal immigration problem, Nash believes that tariffs simply aren’t the answer.
“This is not an issue that should be solved with tariffs, this is a foreign policy issue where we need to get the democrats and the Republicans together to say what are we going to do about this border crisis,” Nash said.
