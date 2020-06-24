Hospitals in Michigan received $130,000 less in federal aid per COVID-19 patient than the national average, according to a new report from the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
The report showed the different amounts of federal funding states received per COVID-19 case as of April 10, 2020.
The chart in the report showed Michigan had 30,172 cases and received $31,045 in federal aid per case. In comparison, North Dakota had 278 cases and received $327,570 in federal aid per case, according to the report.
"On average nationwide, States were allocated approximately $160,000 per positive COVID-19 case," the report stated.
The committee said the delay in distributing federal aid to hospitals and other missteps have led to significant layoffs and furloughs of healthcare workers.
"Today, nearly three months after the CARES Act was signed into law, approximately $72 billion – or 41% – of funding approved by Congress to support hospitals has still not been distributed by the Administration," U.S. Senator Gary Peters said in a press release on Tuesday, June 23.
The report recommends the Trump administration does the following:
- Expedite distribution of remaining $72 billion of funds within four weeks. The Trump Administration’s failure to deliver emergency funding relief on a timely basis has already cost medical worker jobs, and they must avoid any additional delay.
- Allocate additional disbursements to COVID-19 hot spot areas. The Trump Administration’s failure to account for COVID-19 case levels has caused furloughs in high impact areas. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) should use its discretion to deliver a significant, and steady stream of funding to hospitals with the high numbers of COVID-19 patients.
- Allocate additional disbursements to rural and safety net hospitals. The Trump Administration’s failure to account for the existing financial situation of health care providers has put hospitals serving lower-income, vulnerable communities at high risk of closure. HHS should use its discretion to ensure such hospitals have enough cash on hand to remain operational throughout the crisis.
- Pass the additional $100 billion in the HEROES Act for the Provider Relief Fund. The HEROES Act passed by the House of Representatives includes an additional $100 billion for health care providers. Congress should provide this additional needed support, and the Administration should implement the above recommended reforms to distribute this funding equitably and efficiently to help keep vulnerable hospitals financially solvent through the pandemic.
“The Trump Administration has delayed sending billions of dollars of relief to hospitals at a time when the nation’s health care providers needed our support more than ever,” Peters said. “Hospitals in Michigan and across the country have been forced to furlough or lay off thousands of essential employees, and many more are at serious risk of shutting down entirely. The Trump Administration must take immediate action to rectify these grave mistakes – our hospitals and the people they care for cannot afford to wait any longer.”
You can read the entire report here.
