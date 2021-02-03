Michigan had the third-highest household frozen pipe damage in the country in 2020, according to a report from State Farm.
The insurance agency said Michigan homeowners reported more than $5.7 million in damage and claims.
The average freeze-damage-claim in Michigan was more than $18,000.
While Michigan still has weeks of winter ahead, State Farm is offering some tips to homeowners and renters to protect their property.
Illinois and New York were the top states for freeze damage last year, with $7.2 million and $6.8 million in damages.
Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.