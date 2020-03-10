The Midland Public School District was voted one of the top five school districts in the state according to BackgroundChecks.org.
BackgroundChecks.org recently announced the 2020 Top School District Rankings for every state in the United States.
The analysis covers a variety of metrics for over 10,000 schools, highlighting the districts that have produced and fostered the highest-quality educational environments for its students.
The Midland Public School District was number five on the list with Northville Public School being rated number one.
According to the report, one of the main considerations for families looking to relocate is choosing a city based on how well its school district, and ultimately how well its students perform.
BackgroundCheck.org’s Top School District Rankings were determined by assessing crucial scholastic and financial metrics, including student-to-teacher ratio, standardized test scores, teacher quality, graduation rate, and school funding for over 10,000 schools in the U.S. Data was gathered from databases at the National Center for Education Statistics and the U.S. Department of Education.
To see the full report and list of rankings, click here.
