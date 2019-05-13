The personal finance website WalletHub has released it's report on states with the biggest drug problems in 2019 and it does not look good for Michigan.
The report shows Michigan with the second highest level of drug related issues in the nation.
Michigan ranks #10 in opioid prescriptions per capita.
16th in share of teenagers who used illicit drugs in the last month.
12th in adults taking illegal drugs in the last month and, 15th in overdose deaths per capita.
This study compares the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of 22 key metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and employee drug testing laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.