A first-of-its-kind report on student loan debt confirms what many students already feel, universities across the nation – especially in Michigan – are becoming almost too expensive to attend.
Since 2007, the average student debt at four-year Michigan colleges and universities increased by an average of more than 50 percent.
“I have about $60,000 in student loan debt currently,” said Joanna Cooley, Saginaw Valley State University student.
Cooley is working towards an undergraduate degree in pre-med neuroscience. She said chasing her goal is costly.
“It’s difficult because I have a family of six. So on top of all of our regular bills and life, having that much student loan debt is really discouraging,” Cooley said.
But she said it’s worth it to get the career she wants.
“Nowadays you can’t get a satisfying employment without having a good degree and a good educational background,” Cooley said.
An SVSU spokesperson said the fact that student debt is increasing is no surprise.
“Because we’re seeing less and less state funding for public universities. What that has done over time is that has shifted the burden of who pays for college increasingly to students and their families,” said JJ Boehm, SVSU spokesperson.
Boehm said that results in more loans being taken out to get that degree. He cautions students to think long-term when it comes to deciding how much money to borrow.
“Don’t take out the debt that you want. Take out the debt that you need. If you have legitimate expenses you need to cover, you can take a loan that you can reasonably pay back. But if you start taking on an extra couple of thousand dollars per year over four or five years, that’s a lot of extra money to pay back,” Boehm said.
As for Cooley, she said she won’t stop until she graduates with her degree and the employment that comes with it.
“Once I am finished then I will be able to get a good job. And I will be able to confidently pay back all of my student loans,” Cooley said.
You can learn more about the student loan forgiveness program here.
