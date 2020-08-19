An end could be near in the Flint Water Crisis class-action lawsuits.
Sources tell WXYZ in Detroit that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel are set to announce a $600 million settlement in the lawsuit Friday.
The settlement would pay the citizens of Flint who sought damages for lead poisoning and Legionnaires Disease.
Flint's fateful switch in 2014 resulted in corrosive, non-treated water leaching lead from city pipes and into people's faucets.
Experts have blamed the sometimes discolored, muddy water for killing 12 and sickening nearly 100 after a Legionnaires' outbreak.
And thousands of families fear the effects of the lead-tainted water has permanently affected their children's development.
Roughly 25,000 people have sued over the water crisis.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he doesn’t know any confidential information regarding a settlement.
“We expect a settlement soon, but we have no details including potential dollar amounts,” Neeley’s office said in a statement. “Like many in Flint, we are anxiously awaiting this closure. We will be happy to make additional comment after a settlement agreement is announced.”
TV5 reached out to both Nessel and Whitmer’s offices for comment and they responded with the following comments.
From Nessel’s office: “The Attorney General’s and Governor’s teams have been engaged in an ongoing collaborative mediation effort in the Flint Water Cases for more than 18 months. We and the other parties are bound by a federal court order to maintain the confidentiality of detailed settlement and mediation communications until we reach a certain point. We have not yet reached the point where we can discuss a potential settlement.”
From Whitmer’s office: “We have not yet reached the point where we can discuss a potential settlement. As soon as that point is reached, we will provide all the details we can. Since taking office, the Governor’s and the Attorney General’s teams have been working steadily to reach a resolution of the Flint Water Cases, and they continue to do so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.