Multiple sources are reporting that Detroit Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay has died.
Lindsay played 17 seasons in the NHL with Detroit and Chicago, bringing four Stanley Cups to the Motor City.
In 2016 he was named of the 100 greatest players in NHL history.
Ted Lindsay was 93-years-old.
