IMAGE: Ted Lindsay

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1965, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks' Stan Mikita,left, pulls away from Detroit Red Wings' Ted Lindsay during an NHL hockey game in Chicago. Mikita, who played for the Blackhawks for 22 seasons, becoming one of the franchise's most revered figures, has died, the Blackhawks announced Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. He was 78. (AP Photo/File)

 Associated Press: In this Feb. 24, 1965, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks' Stan Mikita,left, pulls away from Detroit Red Wings' Ted Lindsay during an NHL hockey game in Chicago.

Multiple sources are reporting that Detroit Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay has died.

Lindsay played 17 seasons in the NHL with Detroit and Chicago, bringing four Stanley Cups to the Motor City.

In 2016 he was named of the 100 greatest players in NHL history.

Ted Lindsay was 93-years-old.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.