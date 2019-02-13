Gratiot County Central Dispatch has received multiple reports of two semi-trucks that slid off US-127.
Callers said the trucks slid off the northbound lanes, north of Wilson Road in the southern part of the county.
They are advising that if you are traveling in the area to please slow down and use caution.
